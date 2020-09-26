Video of torture on PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry surfaces

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry was severally injured on Saturday after he was beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers for allegedly harassing her, ARY News reported.

ARY News has obtained a video of violence against PML-N leader in which it can be seen that former minister of state for the interior was talking to police after torture on him.

In a video, Talal Chaudhry can be seen talking to police that party woman had contacted him three times and called him to discuss matters related to the party’s organizational structure and membership.

“The woman had called me three times at 2:30 pm to discuss party’s organisational structure and membership issues related to Faisalabad and when I reached there they [woman MNA’s brother] tortured me and broke my left arm and snatched my mobile phone too,” Talal told police in a phone call.

It must be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry suffered a badly fractured arm after being beaten up by a woman MNA’s brothers.

The former state minister’s left arm had two fractures, for which he underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Lahore, sources at the medical facility said and added he also had bruises on his body.

The incident occurred in Faisalabad two days back when two unknown persons roughed him up. The sources said the brothers of MNA Ayesha Rajab Baloch beat him for allegedly harassing her, as a result of which he suffered arm fractures and head injuries.

However, some of the leaders, speaking off the record, confirmed the torture on Talal Chaudhry.

