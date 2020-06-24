Violators of SOPs be taken to task on the spot: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the launch of a Corona Relief Tiger Force mobile application, ARY News reported.

The approval came during his meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar at the PM Office in Islamabad today. Prime Minister Khan issued directives for launching the geo-tagging based app across the country.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے معاون خصوصی برائے امور نوجوانان عثمان ڈار کی ملاقات pic.twitter.com/KbqUoZ8UiB — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 24, 2020

Expressing satisfaction over the effective functioning of the volunteer force through digital technology, the prime minister said the best facilities should be provided to the young volunteers helping the government in its fight against the coronavirus contagion.

He emphasised that the youth are an asset of the country, therefore, they should be provided full opportunity to serve the nation.

Prime Minister said violators of the government-defined SOPs should be identified and taken to task on the spot. The prime minister will launch the app nationwide next week.

