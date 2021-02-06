Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Viral load most important factor in COVID-19 transmission

COVID-19 health

The amount of virus in the noses and throats of COVID-19 patients is the most important factor in determining whether they will infect others, according to a report published on Tuesday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Researchers in Spain studied 282 patients and 753 of their recent close contacts. While household members most often became infected, the viral load “was the most important factor in determining whether transmission occurred between a case and their contacts,” said coauthor Michael Marks of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

“Whether the case was coughing or had other symptoms didn’t seem to play a major role,” he said, reinforcing that even patients without symptoms need to isolate themselves.

He said health authorities might want to consider more enhanced contact tracing for individuals with higher viral loads.

A separate study by UK researchers, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, reported similar findings.

Related

COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least five months: study

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

53 coronavirus deaths, 1,302 new cases recorded in Pakistan within 24 hours

Must Read

Coronavirus claims 23 more lives, infects 579 in Sindh

Health

56 coronavirus deaths, 1384 new cases recorded within 24 hours

Top News

Pakistan kicks off coronavirus vaccination drive


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close