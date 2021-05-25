Viral photos: Unique ‘Sun Halo’ leaves people in awe

Residents in India’s Bengaluru witnessed a unique “rainbow-like halo” around the sun.

Photos of the phenomenon have gone viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

A Twitterati said: “A rainbow-like halo has encircled the sun in a perfect circle right now. Call it magic, call it true 🙂 The phenomenon is called a halo n happens because of light interacting with ice crystals in the atmosphere. Owing to its radius around the sun.”

“Circle of life,” said another Twitter user who also shared a splendid photo.

“Bangalore skies continue to amaze,” a user named Rajat Venkatesh said.

Known as “Sun Halo”, the phenomenon is not rare. It takes place when the light interacts with the ice crystals around the atmosphere. It is also called ’22-degree halo because of its radius around the sun.

