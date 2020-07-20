A policeman has saved the life of a kid from the charging shark in waters whose video went viral on social media platforms.

The video was posted on Facebook by the Cocoa Beach Police and Fire’s page which showed a cop stepped in and saved a child from the jaws of a shark. The video garnered over 97,000 views on Facebook alone.

The off-duty police officer, Adrian Kosicki, was enjoying leisurely time with his wife at the same beach when he saw a shark approaching the waters near the shore.

He noticed that a little boy was also enjoying a boogie board nearby and the shark was heading towards him. Later, the cop jumped into the water and pulled out the child safely right under the sharks’ jaws.

The Facebook post read, “We will never know what the shark’s intention was and the little boy will forever have a cool story to tell. Great job.”

Comments

comments