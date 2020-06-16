Web Analytics
Dacoits show mercy to delivery boy, return snatched assets

Dacoits street criminals Karachi delivery boy viral video

KARACHI: A video went viral on social media platforms which showed dacoits returning the snatched assets and money to a food delivery boy, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place somewhere in Karachi where two street criminals appeared on the site and snatched the delivery boy’s money which he received after delivering the order.

Later, the delivery boy, which was seen crying in the CCTV footage, exchanged some words with the street criminals while they were fleeing from the location. Surprisingly, one of the dacoits made a merciful move by returning the snatched assets to the boy and hugged him before leaving the site.

