Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Viral video: Dog left with cartoon-style bump on head after insect bite

viral video dog cartoon bump insect bite

The video a dog went viral which spotted a cartoon-style bump on the head after being bitten by an insect that left the people in stitches after being emerged on TikTok.

The video posted by a TikTok user pollie12345 has been viewed by more than 15 million times and bulk of comments regarding the unusual transformation.

The viral video of the dog has been viewed more than 15 million times after its owner shared a video of the pooch’s rather unfortunate transformation following an unfortunate incident

viral video dog cartoon bump insect bite

It showed the picture of the pooch prior to being stung during a walk and later it was left with a bump on its head.

One woman joked: “It looks like when cartoon characters get hit in the head and get a big bump.”

A woman commented, ‘It looks like when cartoon characters get hit in the head and get a big bump.’

viral video dog cartoon bump insect bite

Another found it funny, ‘I feel bad for laughing but oh my god’. A viewer said, ‘Your dog looks like the aliens from the movie Conehead.’

@pollie12345♬ original sound – Amir Yass

After posting the video, the pollie12345 wrote, “Found out it was a spider!! She’s doing great btw. It got infected, that’s why it got so big.”

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Mum hears voice whispering ‘help me’ on baby camera

Offbeat

WATCH: Family chances upon deadly sea creature strewn across shore

Offbeat

WATCH: Man beaten up by ‘angriest octopus’ on beach

Offbeat

Three-year-old boy found alive and well after missing for three days in the woods

[X] Close