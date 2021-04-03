Viral video: Dog left with cartoon-style bump on head after insect bite

The video a dog went viral which spotted a cartoon-style bump on the head after being bitten by an insect that left the people in stitches after being emerged on TikTok.

The video posted by a TikTok user pollie12345 has been viewed by more than 15 million times and bulk of comments regarding the unusual transformation.

It showed the picture of the pooch prior to being stung during a walk and later it was left with a bump on its head.

It showed the picture of the pooch prior to being stung during a walk and later it was left with a bump on its head.

One woman joked: “It looks like when cartoon characters get hit in the head and get a big bump.”

Another found it funny, 'I feel bad for laughing but oh my god'. A viewer said, 'Your dog looks like the aliens from the movie Conehead.'

Another found it funny, ‘I feel bad for laughing but oh my god’. A viewer said, ‘Your dog looks like the aliens from the movie Conehead.’

After posting the video, the pollie12345 wrote, “Found out it was a spider!! She’s doing great btw. It got infected, that’s why it got so big.”

