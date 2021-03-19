The disturbing footage that showed an Indian man slapped his elderly mother to death following an argument in New Delhi sparked outrage on social media.

The horrible incident of elder abuse reportedly took place in New Delhi’s Dwarka and the incident was captured by a security camera which showed a son slapped his 76-year-old mother, Avatar Kaur, who immediately fell to the ground.

The elderly woman was taken to a nearby hospital, however, she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, whereas, the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma vowed to take up the ‘shameful’ case with the Delhi police.

According to Indian media reports, there was an argument between the woman and one of her neighbours over parking vehicles before the incident.

A call was also made by the neighbour, but when the police reached the spot, the complainant told them that the issue was sorted out and she did not want to pursue the matter anymore.

Her son, Ranbir, violently slapped his mother on her face after allegedly confronting her about her fight with the neighbours. The footage showed the ‘unemployed’ Ranbir and his wife were arguing with the elderly lady.

The accused was arrested by police and a case has been registered against him.

