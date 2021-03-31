Viral video: Little girl dozes off on stage during dance performance

Web Analytics
A video has gone viral on social media which showed a little girl falling asleep on stage during her dance performance in China.

The five-year-old girl was dozing off while apparently participating in an event with other girls on the stage who continued with their dance moves.

The girl performing next to her tried many times to wake her up, however, her efforts go in vain as the partner kept enjoying her nap on the stage.

The happening amused audience who were present at the event and those who watched the interesting video online.

The girl’s mother said that she usually takes a quick nap during lunchtime but she could not do so due to the performance on the day. The mother added that she could not wake her up even after the show as she was so tired and fell asleep on the stage during her performance.

The video has so far garnered over 403,000 views on YouTube which ended up with a caption, ‘This is me while I’m at work.’

