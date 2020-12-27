Viral video shows man using excavator to ‘fly’ aircraft

A video of an excavator being used to take a small aircraft that was about to be scrapped for a joyride one last time has gone viral on social media platforms.

A person working in the aviation industry shot the video when he saw the unusual scene.

The Boeing 707 at Opa-Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida was about to be scrapped when the aviation geek witnessed the excavator’s driver using the machine to ‘fly’ the aircraft.

“After leaving the airport this morning after my flight training, I decided to go and be an AvGeek and go look for the 707 that was recently scrapped. After no luck, I made a u-turn and saw that a Learjet was about to meet its fate. Little did I know, it was going for one last flight… and not the flight I thought!” the man said on Instagram.

