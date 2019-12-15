An unidentified man has been shamed online for the disgusting act on a plane when his video went viral among netizens which showed his picking the skin off the heel of his dirty foot with his finger.

A passenger sitting near to the man has filmed him picking the skin off the heel of his dirty foot with his finger which left the other travellers disgusted over his behaviour.

Since then, the man is being shamed after the video floats to other platforms online from an Instagram account Passenger Shaming. The video gets more than a quarter of a million views and a stream of comments.

The video had been posted with the caption, “#FlyingFeetFriday, ya’ll! All kinds of NOPE happening up in hurrrr…”

The post attracts such comments, like, “Lost feeling in my face. Also maybe vomited,” and, “What’s up with all these people with dirty disgusting feet and displaying them omg!”

On even commented that the man should be sentenced to at least three years jail term for his disgusting behaviour.

An Instagram user said that flight attendants should be armed with tasers to deal such cases

