WATCH: Hare swims across lake, viral video leaves viewers amazed

A video of a hare swimming across a lake has gone viral on social media.

Hares are classified in the same family as rabbits, and are fast-running, long-eared mammals.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a short clip showing a hare swimming across a lake before it hopped onto the grasslands and escaped into the forest.

“If you haven’t seen a hare swimming. Same as they run,” Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

If you haven’t seen a hare swimming😊😊

Same as they run pic.twitter.com/6K1WAJRvXe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 26, 2021

The video has been viewed more than 9,000 times so far. Since being shared, users took to the comment section and called the hare’s swimming stunt “Unbelievable”.

“So cute. Never knew a hare can swim,” one comment reads.

