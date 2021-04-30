Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Hare swims across lake, viral video leaves viewers amazed

Hare Swimming Viral Video

A video of a hare swimming across a lake has gone viral on social media.

Hares are classified in the same family as rabbits, and are fast-running, long-eared mammals.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a short clip showing a hare swimming across a lake before it hopped onto the grasslands and escaped into the forest.

“If you haven’t seen a hare swimming. Same as they run,” Susanta Nanda wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

The video has been viewed more than 9,000 times so far. Since being shared, users took to the comment section and called the hare’s swimming stunt “Unbelievable”.

“So cute. Never knew a hare can swim,” one comment reads.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

ISS shares stunning images of ‘Super Moon’

Offbeat

VIDEO: Man becomes millionaire in just ’69 days’   

Offbeat

Girl, 8, spends two days with father’s body who died of COVID-19

Offbeat

Drivers stop on highway to move lane-blocking mattresses

[X] Close