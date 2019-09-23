Viral video lands PIA flight attendants in hot water

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management, taking strong exception to a viral video of three members of its cabin crew, has warned them against filming and posting such videos on social media, ARY News reported.

A video depicting two air hostesses and a steward on board a flight went viral, drawing a strong reaction from the management of the national flag carrier.

Taking notice of the viral video, the PIA management ordered an inquiry against the flight attendants.

It warned its cabin crew against making and posting such videos on social media platforms saying they are not permitted to indulge in such acts while on duty.

The flight attendants seen in the video have been barred from serving on international flights for the time being.

Earlier, on Sept 14, the national flag-carrier had announced the promotion of 229 flight attendants.

According to a notification issued by the administration, around 229 flight attendants were promoted to upper grades.

Around 120 flight attendants were promoted to Grade 6 from Grade 5, whereas, more than 96 attendants were promoted to Group 7. Similarly, 13 attendants were lifted from Grade 7 to Grade 8.

