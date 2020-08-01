Terrifying video of sacrificial animal falling from crane shocks everyone

KARACHI: A terrifying video has appalled everyone that showed a sacrificial animal fell down to the ground from a crane in Karachi’s Surjani Town, ARY News reported.

The unfortunate incident took place in Karachi’s Surjani Town Sector 5-D area when a resident called crane to bring down a sacrificial animal from the roof of a two-storey building.

The video footage showed that the sacrificial bull fell down to the ground when being lifted by the crane from the roof.

Residents told media that bones of the poor animal were completely broken and the owner immediately slaughtered him after the accident.

Earlier in the day, two people were injured when a bull fled minutes before being sacrificed in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

Eidul Adha is being celebrated across the country with religious zest and fervor.

As per details, a bull named ‘Badshah‘ ran away before sacrificial ritual. The bull was caught by the residents of the area after struggle of one and half hour.

Two people got injured in the activity, who were given first aid.

