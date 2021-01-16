Viral video: Tourists baffled after watching leopard playing with humans

A video has gone viral on social media platforms which showed a leopard playing with humans in Tirthan Valley of India’s Himachal Pradesh state.

It showed that the tourists stopped their cars after watching the predator walking close to them.

Later, the leopard was seen climbing on and playing with a man wearing a Himachali cap. The man was seen as very cautious while standing close to the dangerous animal.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Wild Leopard Cub Plays With Local#Incredible #HimachalPradesh Hills Are Vulnerable, Say No To Plastic 🌍 Explore #Himachal With #Jannatofhimachal pic.twitter.com/YA2TbfSBxY — Jannat of Himachal (@janatofhimachal) January 14, 2021

People who have gathered around the road come out of their vehicles and started filming the moment which was later shared on social media platforms.

In the second video from a different angle, the leopard is also doing the same to another man.

This heart rending recent video clip is from Tirthan Valley in Kullu #HimachalPradesh. Driven out of its habitat by a fire, this hungry leopard is pleading for a loaf of meat but most people are busy filming or enjoying. @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 @SudhaRamenIFS may elucidate. pic.twitter.com/LWfwkxFXlQ — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) January 15, 2021

The Twitter user assumed that the hungry animal was actually asking for a piece of meat hungry but the humans could not notice its need and started playing and clicking photos.

