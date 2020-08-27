A Crawley-based British airline, Virgin Atlantic, is set to launch flights from London and Manchester to Pakistan from December this year, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Virgin Atlantic announced to start new routes from December 2020 from London and Manchester to major cities of Pakistan.

The airline will operate direct flights four times a week from Lahore to London Heathrow, three times a week from Islamabad to London Heathrow and four times a week from Islamabad to Manchester.

According to the spokesperson, the new services will boast Virgin Atlantic’s Upper Class, Premium and Economy Light, Classic and Delight during the non-stop flights to and from UK.

