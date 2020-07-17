Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Virus-hit Qureshi back to work, salutes healthcare workers

shah mahmood qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi took to Twitter on Friday to announce his return to work after recovery from coronavirus.

Diagnosed as Covid-19 positive on July 3, he tweeted: “I am fortunate to be back in office today post #COVID.”

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked people for good wishes and support. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being “our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you.”

On July 3, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The foreign minister, in a Twitter post, said that he underwent the test after feeling a slight fever this afternoon. FM Qureshi maintained that he quarantined himself at his home after his test reports for the virus came out positive.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Oil tankers association calls off countrywide strike

Must Read

Faisalabad traffic warden booked for ‘raping’ lady constable

Pakistan

More than 2,500 policemen affected by coronavirus in Sindh

Pakistan

Punjab reports 484 coronavirus cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours


ARY NEWS URDU