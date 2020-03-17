Virus not ‘produced’ in Taftan, came from Iran’: Balochistan CM hits out at detractors

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Tuesday hit back at criticism of his government over alleged lack of proper screening and isolation of pilgrims arriving in Taftan from Iran.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “We need to understand that Zaireen are from Iran…not Taftan.”

“The virus was not produced in Taftan, but came from across the border.”

Earlier, on March 16, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had regretted the federal government extended “zero help” to the Balochistan government in putting pilgrims arriving from Iran in quarantine at Taftan border.

He said ensuring quarantine facilities at the frontiers is the constitutional responsibility of the federal government.

“Crisis cannot be averted until everyone acts responsibly,” he maintained.

It is to mention here that the number of coronavirus cases increased to 247 in Pakistan today.

The count rose to 247 after the emergence of new cases in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The Sindh government reported the highest count of 172 cases, Punjab 26 and 16 in Balochistan as of Tuesday evening.

