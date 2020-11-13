Visitors barred from entering CM House Sindh amid rising COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: Visitors have been barred from entering the Chief Minister House Sindh in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the province that also claimed the life of a PPP MPA Jam Madad Ali today, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives came after a fresh advisory have been issued for the chief minister’s house today.

Under the new guidelines, wearing a facemask is mandatory within the CM House besides strict instructions for the employees to use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing.

A ban would also be imposed on smoking cigarettes within its premises.

The number of employees at the CM House has been lowered to one-third and the attendance rule would also be applied to the security and protocol officials and personnel.

Employees above the age of 50 will work from home while those visiting the CM House would be checked for temperature via thermal gun.

The employees having symptoms of flu and fever would not be allowed to visit the CM House while those having a history of traveling would complete their quarantine period before visiting the office.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh province is leading among the COVID-19 cases in the country as on Friday, the province reported 822 cases and four deaths from the virus.

“We have reported 822 cases during the past 24 hours after performing 10,641 cases,” said the chief minister while giving the routine briefing on virus tally.

Murad Ali Shah said that four more people lost their battle against the virus during the past 24 hours, contrary to 322 recoveries during the same period. “As many as 37 patients are put on ventilators,” he said while sharing the figure of critically-ill COVID-19 patients.

Further sharing an alarming trend of rising cases in Karachi, the chief minister said that out of 822 fresh cases in the province, 621 cases were reported from the city.

