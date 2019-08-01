Sadiq Sanjrani survives Senate’s no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani would continue to serve as the Senate Chairman following the failure of Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him on Thursday.

Senator Barrister Saif, who was appointed as presiding officer, is chairing the session today.

As per details, 50 votes were cast in favour of the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani, thus the resolution was not adopted in the Senate.

The secret voting on the no-confidence motion took place in the Upper House. A total of 53 votes were required to remove the Senate chairman.

At the onset of the session, 64 senators favoured the no-trust motion tabled by Raja Zafarul Haq, following which, the polling kicked off in the Senate. There were 100 senators attending the session today. On July 9, opposition senators had submitted a resolution against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to the secretariat of the upper house with signatures of 38 opposition members. The government and coalition legislators hit back with a similar motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on July 12. The opposition’s Rehbar Committee had nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate to replace the incumbent Chairman Senate. It is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a no-confidence motion has been submitted against the senate chairman.

