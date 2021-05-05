Voting for PP-84 Khushab by-election gets underway

KHUSHAB: Citizens of Khushab in Punjab’s Sargodha district are exercising their right to vote on Wednesday to elect their preferred candidate into the PP-84 Punjab Assembly seat.

The polling for the by-election that has begun from 8 am will continue until 5 pm without any breaks. The PP-84 seat fell vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Muhammad Waris died from Covid-19.

A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

A total of eight candidates are vying for the PA seat. However, a tough contest is expected between PTI’s Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu.

The PPP has awarded a ticket to Ghulam Habib Ahmed for PP-84 Khushab by-poll

There a total of 292,000 registered voters in the provincial assembly constituency. The election commission has set up 229 police stations and issued standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the by-polls.

Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ghulam Israr Khan directed ECP’s District Monitoring Officer (DMO) for PP-84 Khushab Rai Sultan Bhatti to initiate action over any violation of ECP’s code of conduct in the said constituency.

