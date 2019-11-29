ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Friday appointed a BPS-21 officer Wajid Zia, who led a joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks case that saw ouster of former premier Nawaz Sharif, as Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Authority (FIA), ARY NEWS reported.

Zia replaced another top official Bashir Memon, who led probe into benami accounts of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) President Asif Zardari, currently in prison over the charges. Memon was directed to report to the establishment division.

The change was made during a reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy on Friday, that also witnessed appointment of BPS-22 officer from Police Service Mushtaq Mehar as Inspector General (IG) Pakistan Railways, a post held by Zia before the reshuffle.

The other changes in the federal bureaucracy include appointment of Ayub Chaudhry as additional secretary petroleum, vacating the post of additional secretary food.

Read More: Wajid Zia takes helm as IG Railways Police

Secretary Economic Affairs Division Noor Ahmed was directed to report to the establishment division.

Additional Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Jawad Paul was appointed addition secretary in the prime minister house, replacing Ali Shahzad, who was given charge of special secretary establishment division.

Secretary Industries Amir Ashraf Khwaja was appointed as secretary climate change while acting secretary National Health Services Allah Baksh Malik was elevated to the post of federal secretary health.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar was appointed interior secretary while Ali Raza will assume charge of secretary poverty elevation.

Hasan Nasir Jami was posted as secretary aviation and Afzal Latif as secretary industries. The railways secretary was also changed with Habib ur Rehman Gilani assuming the new charge.

Comments

comments