Fighting corruption cornerstone of govt agenda: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Director-General of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, PM Khan reiterated that fighting organized crime including corruption, cybercrime, economic crime, immigration-related crimes, money laundering and across the board accountability was the main plank of PTI’s government agenda.

Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar was also present during the meeting.

DG FIA Wajid Zia assured the prime minister that he would do his best to serve the country with commitment.

Wajid Zia, who led a joint investigation team (JIT) in Panama Leaks case that saw the ouster of former premier Nawaz Sharif, was appointed as Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on November 29.

The change was made during a reshuffle in the federal bureaucracy on Friday, which also witnessed the appointment of BPS-22 officer from Police Service Mushtaq Mehar as Inspector General (IG) Pakistan Railways, a post held by Zia before the reshuffle.

