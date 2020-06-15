Journalist Wali Baber’s assassin arrested: Karachi police chief     

KARACHI: Police on Monday claimed to have arrested the assassin of a private news channel’s reporter Wali Khan Baber, ARY News reported.

Addressing a process conference, Karachi police chief Nasir Shah claimed to have arrested the suspect who had opened fire on Geo News reporter Wali Khan Baber on 13th of January 2011 in Liaquatabad.

He said that the suspect Zeeshan alias Shani had killed Wali Khan Baber, adding that the suspect was arrested in a joint operation by the police and a federal investigation agency.

During initial investigations, the suspect had also confessed to four other murders.

He maintained that eight people were nominated in the murder case, adding that one of them had been killed during a police encounter. Four suspects nominated in the case had been detained in 2015.

It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court in Kandhkot had awarded death penalties for Kamran and Faisal Mehmood, alias Faisal Mota, in March 2014 in absentia and declared them as absconders in the murder case.

Sources said that Wali Khan Baber wanted to interview Faiza Gabol the ex-wife of MQM Chief Altaf Hussain.

