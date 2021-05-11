Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Walk-in vaccination facility for citizens aged 40, above to open tomorrow

walk-in vaccination covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Citizens aged 40 years and above can walk into any vaccination centre from tomorrow (Wednesday) to get a Covid-19 jab, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar announced on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister said: “Starting tomorrow the 12th of May all 40 plus who have registered will be able to walk into any vaccination center of their choice and get vaccinated.”

He said all vaccination centres are open and will only be closing on the first two days of Eidul Fitr.

On May 9, one million more doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan from China on board a special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced that Pakistan had received nearly 12 million doses of corona vaccine so far.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Nine killed in school shooting in Russia, 10 in hospital

Must Read

PMD reveals when will Pakistan celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan

Pak-Iran goods train service restored after week-long suspension

Pakistan

NAB decides to move SC against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

[X] Close