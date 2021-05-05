Wallet with $45,000 left behind on plane

Flight attendants with Vietnam Airline reunited a passenger with a wallet that contained $45,000 cash, as well as Vietnamese currency and other valuable personal items.

According to the airline, flight attendants cleaning out a plane after an April 24 flight from Hanoi to Da Nang discovered a wallet left behind by a passenger with cash and other valuables.

The wallet contained $45,000 cash, as well as the equivalent of $2,169 in Vietnamese currency. The airline said the wallet also had the passenger’s ATM card and other personal documents.

The flight attendants brought the wallet to the airport’s lost and found counter, which was able to identify and contact the passenger.

Vietnam Airlines said the flight attendants and lost and found counter workers later received a thank you letter from the grateful passenger.

