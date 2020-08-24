Wapda chief meets Jam Kamal over water projects in Balochistan

QUETTA: Chairman Wapda Muzammil Hussain on Monday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and discussed completion of Kachhi Canal and other water projects, ARY News reported.

Provincial ministers Tariq Magsi and Saleem Khosa were also present during the meeting.

Wapda chief also talked with the chief minister for construction of Naulong Dam in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that development of water reserves would help to bring lacs of acres land in the province under cultivation. Balochistan could meet the country’s food needs with construction of the water projects, he further said.

“Kachhi Canal will become a cornerstone for job opportunities and improved economy of the province,” Kamal said.

Wapda will soon issue tenders for Naulong Dam project, General Muzammil Hussain informed the chief minister. “The dam would reserve several lacs of acre feet water,” he said. “Naulong Dam will also generate electricity”.

“Remaining work of Kachhi Canal Phase-I would be completed soon,” he assured.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had directed to start construction work of Naulong Dam in Balochistan with the cost of 28 billion rupees.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review progress of water projects in Balochistan, the minister said the government has initiated mega projects for building dams and canal system in the province while Naulong Dam was addition to these projects.

Naulong Dam is an embankment dam to be constructed on Mula River, about thirty km from Gandawah town in Jhal Magsi district of Balochistan.

Comments

comments