LAHORE: The WAPDA House to remain close from today (Saturday) till June 21 amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued, the staff has been directed to perform important official work from their homes. The security and administration officials of WAPDA have been directed to get the office disinfected by spray.

Earlier this week, Ministry of Food Security was closed for two days after 50 employees had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, citing sources.

As per details, 50 employees out of 90 were tested positive for the COVID-19, sources had said and added that infected employees have been directed to stay at their homes.

“The employees had been asked to perform their necessary duties while staying at homes.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 132,405 after detection of record 6,472 new infections in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 2,551 with 88 more virus-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours

According to NCOC, 49,256 cases have been detected in Sindh, 50,087 in Punjab, 16,415 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,866 in Balochistan, 7,163 in Islamabad, 574 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1044 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,472 new cases were detected when 28,850 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 50,056. So far, 839,019 tests have been conducted across the country.

