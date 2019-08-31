Waseem Akhtar blames Sindh govt for Karachi’s garbage issue

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Saturday criticised Singh government for not fulfilling his responsibilities in cleaning the garbage of Karachi, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News special transmission “Karachi Sub Ka…Karachi Ka Koi Nhi,“ he said that Sindh Solid Waste Management(SSWM) has failed completely in cleaning the Karachi garbage.

“It’s the responsibility of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) to clean the garbage of Karachi, but its look like they are not interested in doing their job,” he added.

Mayor Karachi termed the cleaning of Karachi drains as a waste of money due to the unavailability of garbage disposal sites. “It’s useless to clean drains until we get proper garbage disposal sites.”

Commenting over the decision of removing former Mayor Karachi Mustafa Kamal as project director garbage, he said that Kamal was not interested in cleaning the Karachi and was exposed in a day for doing politics on my sincere offer.

The Mayor Karachi also requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting over Karachi situation.

ALI Zaidi

Federal minister Ali Zaidi, on the occasion said that he knows who is throwing the garbage in the nullahs which have been cleaned recently during Clean Karachi Drive.

The minister said that only five garbage transfer stations are available in Karachi. He also offered to resign from post if 11 garbage transfer stations found in Karachi.

The minister said that he collected worth Rs100 for Karachi clean campaign.

Sindh Local Government minister Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by Ali Zaidi in cleaning the metropolis.

