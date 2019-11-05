Waseem Akhtar hints at moving to court over KMC’s financial constraints

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday hinted at moving to court over alleged financial constraints being faced by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), ARY News reported.

“I’m not silent, nobody has raised voice for problems being faced by Karachiities more effectively than me”, Waseem Akhtar said while talking to newsmen after inspecting road being constructed in Karachi’s area of 13-D.

He said the problem of the road was the oldest of the area even the new sewerage line was also laid by the KMC and DMC jointly.

Replying to a query about the privatisation of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), the mayor said no such decision has been made and he too got the news from the media.

Waseem Akhtar claimed that the KMC is facing financial problems and vowed to knock the doors of the court in this context.

Earlier this year, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar had said the KMC should have the authority that it had in the past.

Talking to media, the mayor had said the KMC had made a significant move by remove encroachments from Karachi’s different places.

He had said the Sindh government project for restoration of Karachi Zoo should have been completed by now. “The government contractor involved in the restoration work told us the funds are being released at a snail’s pace,” he had added.

Waseem Akhtar had said the elections of civic bodies should not be held if the government refrained from granting powers to KMC officials. “I will also request the Supreme Court in this regard,” said the mayor.

