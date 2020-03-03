Wasim Akhtar files petition in SC seeks powers to local bodies

KARACHI: Mayor Wasim Akhtar reached Supreme Court today with a petition seeking empowerment of local bodies in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to media, Karachi mayor said that the case seeking enforcement of Article 140-A of the constitution, was important for the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). He said the local governments in Sindh have been deprived of powers under Article 140-A.

The provincial government has kept all powers with it, while Karachi and other parts of Sindh have been in a miserable condition, he said.

Wasim Akhtar also pleaded to the court to decide the matter as early as possible.

The federal government has been on the same page with us over the empowerment of the local councils.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had earlier filed a petition in Supreme Court challenging the Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA) 2013.

The PTI moved the apex court seeking to expunge section 74 and 75 of the law.

The PTI petition pleaded the court to issue an order for full-fledged powers to the local representatives in Karachi under Article 140-A of the constitution to ensure a local council system having financial and political powers.

The plea also sought a court order for handing over the water supply and sewerage systems to the local government.

The petition said that section 74 and 75 of the local government law (SLGA) confer authority to the provincial government and contravene Article 140-A of the constitution.

The petition said that the PTI’s provincial governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have delegated powers to the local councils.

