Wasim Akhtar surrenders passport on court order

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) seized with the hearing of 12 May, 2007 carnage cases ordered Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar to surrender his passport to the court on Saturday, reported ARY News.

Over the course of the hearing, the court told the mayor, who was in attendance, that he was given his passport for official visits only.

Following the order, Mr Akhtar, who is out on bail in the cases, surrendered his passport to the court.

The ATC judge criticised the mayor over the state of affairs in Karachi, saying though he is the mayor of the metropolis yet he has not done anything for it.

Earlier, on Sept 14, the anti-terrorism court had permitted Wasim Akhtar and Rauf Siddiqui to travel abroad.

Both leaders moved their separate applications seeking the court’s permission to go abroad.

Akhtar stated he wanted to travel to Dubai to meet his family members residing there.

The court, granting his request, allowed him to fly out of the country for two days.

The ATC also allowed Rauf Siddiqui to fly to Saudi Arabia for fourteen days.

Siddiqui in his plea stated that he intended to go to Saudi Arabia for renewal of his Iqama (work permit).

