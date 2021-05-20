WATCH: Cops brutally kick, punch woman for not wearing mask

BHOPAL: A woman passerby was brutally kicked, punched and dragged on a road by cops for not wearing a mask amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incident that occurred in Sagar district of India’s Madhya Pradesh has been caught on camera.

The woman along with her daughter was going to the market to buy groceries when the incident happened.

The video that has gone viral on social media shows two policemen thrash the woman while she tries to free herself from them. She can be seen falling on the road several times and struggling to get up.

Another woman police officer can be seen trying to take her away in an official vehicle to take action against her. However, the woman refuses to get inside it.

On the other hand, her daughter tries to pull her back from the vehicle. The police officer also drags her by her hair while she screams on the road.

