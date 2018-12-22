Web Analytics
WATCH: DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor plays cricket on a Karachi street

Asif Ghafoor

KARACHI: Spokesperson of the armed forces, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor last night played the most favourite game of Pakistanis that is cricket on a street in Karachi.

The location of the street has not been revealed though but everybody has praised Asif Ghafoor’s this act of gallantry and socialising with locals establishing the fact that peace has in true sense been restored to the biggest city of Pakistan.

For that particular moment he must have forgot that he was a soldier so that he could fully enjoy the game. With flurry of shots he revealed his multitalentedness to the boys he played with.

Videos of the major general from the previous night are doing rounds on social media.

Asif thanked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat and singer Shehzad Roy for their tweets of praise.

“What a pleasant sight, life of Karachi restored Alhamdollilah. This is the video of Maj Gen Asif Ghaffor @OfficialDGISPR playing cricket on the streets of Karachi. Thanks to Pak Army, Rangers and LEA’s for bringing peace back to the beautiful city of Quaid,” Imran Ismail said.

“This is how your own soldier looks like. This has established that Karachi is the armed forces’ darling and Karachiites also love them back the same way. You always win our hearts, Asif bhai,” Aamir Liaquat tweeted.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi thanked the security forces for making it happen. At the same time he regretted missing this opportunity for his being in Turkey. “City of Lights is back in colours,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

In response to Afridi’s tweet, the spokesman wrote, “Thank you Lala. Yes missed you. If you were there no one would have given me the bat! Great to see the vibrant youth of Karachi.

He also eulogised the law enforcers for restoring peace in the metropolis.

“Thanks to sacrifices of Sindh Rangers, Police, LEAs and the resilient Pakistanis.”

 

