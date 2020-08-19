WATCH: Gigantic sinkhole swallows 21 vehicles

BEIJING: In a shocking incident, a gigantic sinkhole swallowed at least 21 vehicles in southwest China on Wednesday.

According to the detail, a large sinkhole suddenly appeared on a road in front of a shopping mall in Sichuan province and swallowed the parked vehicles.

In the CCTV footage, vehicles parked near a shopping mall can be seen falling into the huge sinkhole. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The authorities launched a rescue operation immediately and lifted up at least 15 vehicles so far. Law enforcement agencies were investigating the cause of the accident

The road caved in owing to heavy rainfall in the area, the authorities added.

