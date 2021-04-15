WATCH: Guinness record holder gets first haircut in 12 years

A woman who set the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager got her first haircut since age 6.

18-year-old Nilanshi Patel, a resident of India’s Gujarat, donated the cut hair for display at the Ripley’s Belive it or Not! Museum in Los Angeles.

She first set the Guinness record for longest hair on a teenager when she was 16 and her hair measured 5 feet, 7 inches long. Her hair was measured just days before her 18th birthday and she broke her own record for the second time with hair measuring 6 feet, 6.7 inches long.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“My hair gave me a lot — because of my hair I am known as the ‘real-life Rapunzel,’ now it’s time to give back,” Patel said.

She said she had considered donating her hair to make wigs for children with cancer, but her mother convinced her that it should go on display to inspire others.

Her mother, Kaminiben Patel, said she would donate her own hair to the cancer wig program if her daughter donated it for museum display.

“I love my new hairstyle. I feel proud that I’m going to send my hair to the U.S. museum– people will see and be inspired by my hair,” Patel said.

