WATCH: Huge alligator emerges from lake, chases man

A man fishing in a lake had to run for his life after a huge alligator emerged from the water and started chasing him.

Tommy Lee was fishing tarpons in the Everglades, Florida on May 8 when the horrifying incident took place. The incident caught on his GoPro camera has gone viral on social media.

The camera attached to the man’s body captured the moment he takes a tumble while running away from the massive reptile.

The 11-foot reptile emerged from the water and glided towards him. It chased Tommy for a few minutes but he managed to keep a safe distance all the time.

Since being posted on Facebook and Twitter, the clip has garnered thousands of views.

