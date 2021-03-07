RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new promo in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

The promo gives a message with regard to Quaid-e-Azam’s sacrifices for attaining Pakistan and also explains the commitment and courage of Pakistani nation. Singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have lent their vocals to the “One Nation One Destination”-themed promo.

Earlier this week, the ISPR had released a video-teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day on 23rd March.

The 15-second video teaser depicted historic moments of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s address to the processions during Pakistan Movement, Minar-e-Pakistan, past military parades, children holding national flags and singing national songs, youth holding largest national flag and rallying with it in streets.

