PESHAWAR: A video has emerged of a young man beating up a security guard at a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station in Peshawar after being asked to put on a mask.

According to a spokesperson for the BRT, the security guard posted at the entrance to a BRT station asked the youngster with no mask on to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines by wearing one. He got furious and started beating up the guard.

Footage available with ARY News shows the youth getting into a fistfight with the guard after a heated exchange. Later, an unidentified man can be seen jumping in, pounding the youngster with his fists.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spokesperson said it has been made mandatory for all commuters travelling by BRT buses to wear a mask as per the government-defined SOPs to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Comments

comments