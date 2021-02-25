Watch: PMSA comes to stranded fishermen’s rescue

KARACHI: Six fishermen stranded in open sea were rescued by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

The fishermen got stranded after the engine of their boat broke down about eight nautical miles off the coast of Balochistan’s Ormara. On getting a distress call for help, a fast response boat of the maritime security agency set out to rescue the stranded fishermen.

PMSA rescuers not only saved the lives of the fishermen but also offered them food and medical aid, according to a statement. They also fixed the engine of the fishing boat, after which the fishermen headed back to Ormara.

Last month, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a rescue operation had saved 16 fishermen stranded in the open sea. A fishing boat from Karachi was stranded after failure of its engine near Ormara in the open sea.

The maritime security agency boat reached the spot and saved 16 persons onboard the fishing boat.

