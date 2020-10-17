WATCH: Police officer brings lifeless baby back to life

A police officer in Australia’s Queensland state revived a lifeless 10-week-old baby boy.

The distressed mother of the baby, named Lucas, rushed him to Fracemere police station after he stopped breathing. The quick-thinking police officer revived him by performing life-saving CPR.

“It was quite incredible to watch everyone just click into their own role,” Sergeant Paul James said.

“People were just floating around doing what needed to be done, and just making sure everything was working smoothly.”

Gracemere officers who resuscitated 10-week old Lucas on their office desk were today reunited with the boy in much happier circumstances.💙 pic.twitter.com/UkbpdRhuPS — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) October 15, 2020

“There was no word spoken. It was just what happened. It was a very emotional time. I think everyone, after it all happened, everyone sort of wandered around and said, Wow, that went from zero to a million in a matter of seconds.”

The little baby showed signs of revival about 30 seconds after James began CPR. He was taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital before being transferred to the Queensland Children’s Hospital in Brisbane.

He was diagnosed with hypothyroidism, a condition that can disrupt the heart.

