WATCH: This chimpanzee learnt to wash clothes

A clever chimpanzee was spotted washing clothes for his keeper at a Chinese zoo after observing other workers doing it.

Yuhui, an 18-year-old male chimpanzee, was filmed spending about 30 minutes washing its keeper’s T-shirt, with a bar of soap and a brush.

According to reports, Yuhui picked up the chore by watching his keeper wash clothes. Yuhui’s keeper wanted to check if it had learned the habit by observation and hence placed a T-shirt, a brush and a bar of soap near a pool of water.

The chimpanzee headed directly to wash the T-shirt when brought near the pool along with its sister, and spent thirty minutes on the chore, the report added.

According to the zookeeper, besides washing clothes, Yuhui can also mimic other human movements.

Chimpanzees share 99 per cent of DNA with human beings and are our closest living relatives on earth.

A study from last year revealed that chimpanzees keep their beds cleaner than humans.

