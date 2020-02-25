A lynx, that falls under the category of wild cat, attacked its trainer as he tries to forcefully drag the animal from a stool during live performance at a Russian travelling circus.

The incident was reported at Tskhinval in the breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia which borders Russia.



According to details, the video shows a lynx standing on a high chair as its male handler could be seen cruelly tugging the animal’s leash tied around its neck.

He managed to pull the lynx off the table, however, this was the last straw that overwhelmed the patience of the feline.

The video shows the wild cat pouncing at the middle aged trainer soon after and leaped high in the air to claw his chest, neck and head at the performance.

It desperately swings its paws at the trainer who tries to shield his face and break away.

Read More:WATCH: Man miraculously survives tiger attack after falling into zoo pit

The circus worker did not immediately manage to calm the ward and drag her backstage. How seriously the trainer suffered was not specified.

The circus administration, however denied that the wild cat attacked the trainer saying that the animal was scared from the flashes of the audiences’ cameras.

Comments

comments