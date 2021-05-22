WATCH: Women film TikTok video in court, land in trouble

Web Analytics
RAHIM YAR KHAN: Two young women have landed in trouble for shooting a video for the popular video-streaming app TikTok inside a court in Rahim Yar Khan.

The City A Division police station registered an FIR against both women after their TiKTok video went viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

The video was shot in the absence of the court’s presiding officer, according to the police.

The women’s act showed utter disrespect for the court of law, the FIR said.

Earlier this week, a teenage boy died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district while filming a video for the popular video-sharing platform TikTok. As per rescue sources, the tragic incident took place in Swat, where a teenage boy shot himself dead while making a video for TikTok.

