Watching cooking videos makes people eat more food, reveals study

A new study has revealed that watching cooking shows or videos can result in overrating, causing a risk of obesity.

Researchers at the University of Surrey, Guildford, England conducted the study.

They asked volunteers to do one of the three things: watch a video of someone making a cheese wrap, make a cheese wrap based on instructions, or eat one made by someone else after a particular activity like colouring a picture.

Researchers measured a volunteer’s desire to eat with the help of an extensive questionnaire before and after activities. They found out that volunteers watching a video of a wrap being made ate 14 per cent more than those in the group who were made to colour in a picture before they were served a pre-made wrap.

They also discovered that people who made their own wrap ate 11 per cent more food than the colouring group. Even the control group who could directly eat the wrap ate more.

Researchers suggest that doing a distraction activity before eating can help in reducing the amount one eats before a meal. They say that looking at the food being prepared raises the thought about food in people’s minds, how much we want it, and how much we want to consume.

“Preparing food ourselves may have additional effects because it’s multi-sensory. The smells, sounds and tastes of active food preparation tell our body that food is coming. This generates an anticipatory response in both our mind and body, getting us ready to eat,” Study author Jane Ogden said.

She said people should switch to watching videos for healthier foods instead of junk food to motivate and tempt them to eat healthier.

