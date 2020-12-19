KARACHI: Two women were injured in an attack by a watchman in Karachi’s area Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Saturday.

As per details, the incident was reported in DHA phase 8, where a watchman attacked and injured mother and daughter. The victims reached the police station to lodge a case of the incident.

The girl while recording her initial statement before the police said she and her mother were attacked by the watchman and his accomplice and they also bit my mother’s hand and foot. She said they have been doing black magic in the area.

The mother-daughter duo was sent to the hospital for a medical report.

Meanwhile, the husband of the victim, said his wife and daughter were attacked by the watchman with the help of his accomplice.

The police said they are ready to lodge a case of the incident but they are investigating the matter now as the accused are also injured.

The sections in the case would be framed after the medical report of the injured women, the police added.

