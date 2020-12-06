Water Board dismantles three illegal water hydrants in Karachi

KARACHI: The water board personnel in an operation against water theft on Sunday dismantled as many as three illegal water hydrants and suspended connections of others, ARY News reported.

The managing director of Karachi Water Board, police and revenue officials were present during the raids on illegal water hydrants in the city.

Sindh’s Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the SHO Pirabad police station has been suspended over his failure to halt water theft in the area.

“A mafia was stealing water from the main water supply lines in an organized way,” Nasir Shah said promising stern action against the officials involved in water theft in the city.

The water board officials dismantled illegal water hydrants in Manghopir and other areas in the vicinity.

“The water board took action against illegal water hydrants in Yaroo Goth, Khairabad Goth and Rozi Goth and also confiscated motors and other equipment during the operation,” M.D. Water Board said.

“More than 1.5 million gallons of water was being pumped out from the water line with three illegal water hydrants,” the water board chief added.

The illegal connections were supplying water to various areas in the vicinity. Water from these illegal connections used to be stored in RCC tanks from where it was supplied through tankers to various parts of the city.

