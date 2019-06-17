Water crisis to worsen in Karachi as power breakdown hits Dhabeji

KARACHI: A 72-inch diameter pipeline of Karachi’s main pumping station Dhabeji burst owing to power suspension, disrupting water supply to the city, reported ARY News on Monday.

According to a Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) spokesperson, water supply from the pumping station has been disrupted.

K-Electric, the city’s sole power distributor, halted power supply to Dhabeji pumping station as a result of which a 72-inch diameter pipeline burst owing to the pressure created by the reverse flow of water.

The spokesperson said power breakdown caused the pipeline at the pumping station to burst. He advised citizens to be sparing with water until resumption of water supply.

The main sources of water for Karachi are Keenjhar Lake and Hub dam from where water is pumped through three main bulk pumping stations located at Dhabeji, Gharo, and Hub.

Comments

comments