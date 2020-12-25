Water filtration plant inaugurated in Karachi’s Khadim Solangi Goth

KARACHI: In an effort to provide potable water to the citizens, a solar-powered water filtration plant in collaboration with the Coca-Cola Export Cooperation Pakistan has been installed in Gadap Town area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab, National Chair PNPPC Aziz Memon, DG Prof. Dr. Farhan Essa, Coca-Cola Corporation Pakistan and Afghanistan Region Fahad Ashraf jointly inaugurated the water filtration plant at Khadim Solangi Goth on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the 13 filtration plant installed with the partnership of Coca-Cola Export Cooperation Pakistan in the metropolis.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Faisal Hashmi Head of External Affairs, Coca-Cola Pakistan and Afghanistan Region, Raza Jhakrani Coordinator ERU-Gujro, Muhammad Amir WHO, Abid Hussain UNICEF, PP Muhammad Ovais, PP Farooq Dadi, PP Jamsheed Zahidi, PP Dr.Heera Lal Lohana, Rtn Sumera Anwer, Tazmeen Zehra Communication Officer and Asher Ali Project manager PNPPC.

Comments

comments