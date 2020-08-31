Water level on rise in Indus at Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: The water level in Indus River surging at three barrages in Sindh after continuous rainfall in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the water data released by Sindh irrigation department the water level at Guddu Barrage and Sukkur Barrage surged by 13,000 and 2000 cusecs respectively in past 24 hours.

The inflow of water in Indus at Guddu Barrage has been recorded 2,34,291 cusecs, while the outflow from the barrage remained 2,29,291 cusecs.

The inflow of water in Indus at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 2,07,725 cusecs, while the outflow from the barrage remained 2,05,025 cusecs.

The inflow of water in Indus at Kotri Barrage has been recorded 86,565 cusecs, while the discharge from the barrage remained 85,900 cusecs, according to the irrigation department.

Nine canals of three barrages in Sindh have been closed due to heavy rainfall.

Sukkur Barrage has seven off-taking canals, out of which three – Dadu Canal, Rice Canal and North Western Canal (Kirthar) – are situated on right bank, and four – Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri Canal, Khairpur Feeder East and Nara Canal – are at the left bank of the Indus.

Five off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage and two off-taking canals of Guddu and Kotri barrages have been closed due to likely breaches in canals due to rising level of water.

